GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

After suffering a massive drop on Friday, Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time jumps on Saturday, and the film is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore mark on Sunday.

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's latest actioner, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) jumped on Saturday after suffering a massive drop on Friday. Venkat Prabhu's directorial was released on September 5, and it opened on a huge note, collecting Rs 100 crore worldwide. However, on a working Friday, the film suffered a huge drop, collecting only Rs 22.50 crores from India, taking the worldwide total to Rs 155 crores.

Now as per the early estimates from Sacnilk, the movie jumped on Saturday, collecting Rs 33 crores from India, including Rs 29.1 crore from Tamil, Rs 2.15 crore from Hindi and Rs 1.75 crore from Telugu. With the two-day worldwide total, GOAT has earned Rs 188 crores, and Saturday's overseas collection will push the total above Rs 190 crores. With the strong trend, GOAT is expected to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide on Sunday.

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer GOAT’s first-day global gross is lower than Vijay’s previous film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which earned Rs 148.5 crore on its opening day, according to Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the movie. Given that GOAT is being touted as Thalapathy’s penultimate film before his full transition into politics, its inability to match Leo’s opening is a concern for the makers, especially given its hefty 380 crore budget. It will be interesting to see if the film further sees a decline during the weekend or shows improvement at the box office.

In GOAT, Vijay plays the dual role of father-son. The movie also stars Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, and Jayaram in key roles, GOAT features cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Venkat Raajen and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

