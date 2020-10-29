Goa line producer Dilip Borkar defends Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in littered garbage controversy

Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo head earlier told ANI that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine for allegedly littering during the shoot of a film. Dilip Borkar, who is the line producer in Goa who had been hired by the Karan Johar production firm had said that one day the garbage was not picked up on time but he got it removed immediately.

Dilip now took to his Twitter page and issued a statement the same. It read as "There is a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa where the shoot was being held. Due to non-availability of private vendors. I hired and paid the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the garbage generated at the shoot location."

Borkar narrated the incident by stating, "Unfortunately on one particular Monday, the garbage pick-up truck was unable to reach the dumping site due to a breakdown. Upon receiving this information my team immediately hired another special truck and had the garbage cleared."

He concluded the statement as "I repeat and reiterate that we have taken all the necessary steps to dispose off the garbage in the manner suggested by the government and we continue to adhere to the guidelines provided."

Dilip Borkar had earlier told ANI, "Dharma Productions has got nothing to do with it. I am their representative here so the responsibility is on me that how things are to be done here. I will speak to my lawyers regarding this and take legal action."