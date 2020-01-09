'Glowing gem in your repertoire': Ranveer Singh is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note for Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone post watching their latest film, 'Chhapaak'.

Only a few hours are left for the release of Chhapaak and the world is waiting to watch Deepika Padukone in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film directed by Meghna Gulzar, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. Last night, a special screening for the film was held in Mumbai and Deepika along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh marked their presence. They were snapped with their families too.

Today, Ranveer penned a heartfelt note for Chhapaak and he was all praises for Meghna and Deepika. Talking about the filmmaker, Ranveer wrote, "Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”"

While talking about Deepika, Ranveer, a proud husband penned, "My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It's staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak."

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead.