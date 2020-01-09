'Glowing gem in your repertoire': Ranveer Singh is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Headlines

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Manipur CM’s ancestral home under attack by angry mob in Imphal; violence on rise over deaths of students

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

7 Fruits that have one seed

Benefits of consuming pomegranate daily

10 yoga asanas for healthy heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Glowing gem in your repertoire': Ranveer Singh is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note for Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone post watching their latest film, 'Chhapaak'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2020, 09:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Only a few hours are left for the release of Chhapaak and the world is waiting to watch Deepika Padukone in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film directed by Meghna Gulzar, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. Last night, a special screening for the film was held in Mumbai and Deepika along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh marked their presence. They were snapped with their families too.

Today, Ranveer penned a heartfelt note for Chhapaak and he was all praises for Meghna and Deepika. Talking about the filmmaker, Ranveer wrote, "Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”"

While talking about Deepika, Ranveer, a proud husband penned, "My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It's staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak."

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

Meet girl who was set to give Class 10 Board exam aged 6, her admission was cancelled due to…

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Best TWS earbuds under ₹2000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE