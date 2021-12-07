Glimpse of welcome note for guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Planning a wedding is not that easy, especially when you have to plan an event that is being hailed as the wedding of the year. Similarly, Shaadi Squad has been working hard in order to deliver the perfect Vicky-Katrina wedding.

On Monday, Katrina Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Jaipur airport, from where they went to Six Senses Fort via road. Shaadi Squad has played an important part in helping all the guests reach the fort. On reaching the venue, guests received a note from the wedding planner on which it was written, “You are finally here!”

It continued, “We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads.” It further read, “Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using scial media for any ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad.”

Take a look:

From organising Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding, executing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' engagement to perfection, planning Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's intimate wedding affair to now spearheading all wedding arrangements for the much-hyped marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the Shaadi Squad seems like the go-to company for Bollywood couple who want their weddings to be a lavish yet intimate affair.