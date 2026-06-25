FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, book knockout spot

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, reach knockouts

Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

Akshay Kumar jokingly asked critics and influencers to use laughter emojis instead of star ratings while reviewing his upcoming comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 08:16 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With Welcome To The Jungle set to hit theatres on June 26, Akshay Kumar has shared a light-hearted message for critics and social media influencers ahead of the film's release.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (June 24) and made a humorous request about how the film should be reviewed.

Akshay Kumar's Funny Message

Instead of asking for positive reviews, Akshay suggested that reviewers focus on how much the film makes audiences laugh. "Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis," he wrote on his Instagram story.

His playful remark comes just days before the release of the much-awaited comedy entertainer.

A Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in recent years.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani and several others.

Continuing The Welcome Franchise

Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the popular Welcome franchise. The first film, Welcome, released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Feroz Khan. It went on to become one of Bollywood's most-loved comedy films.

The sequel, Welcome Back, arrived in 2015. This time, John Abraham and Shruti Haasan took over the lead roles, replacing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Both earlier films were directed by Anees Bazmee.

Releasing This Week

Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, Welcome To The Jungle is all set to release in cinemas on June 26. With a massive cast and Akshay Kumar's humorous appeal to critics, the film is hoping to deliver plenty of laughs for audiences.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release
'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request
Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's alleged reason for plotting Ketan Agarwal's murder emerges, says 'wasn't mentally ready'
Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's reason for plotting Ketan's murder revealed
FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, book knockout spot
FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, reach knockouts
US-Iran War: Iran’s Baghaei accuses NATO of complicity in 'unlawful' strikes, demands accountability
US-Iran War: Iran’s Baghaei accuses NATO of complicity in 'unlawful' strikes
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Just one more...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement