'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

Akshay Kumar jokingly asked critics and influencers to use laughter emojis instead of star ratings while reviewing his upcoming comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.

With Welcome To The Jungle set to hit theatres on June 26, Akshay Kumar has shared a light-hearted message for critics and social media influencers ahead of the film's release.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (June 24) and made a humorous request about how the film should be reviewed.

Akshay Kumar's Funny Message

Instead of asking for positive reviews, Akshay suggested that reviewers focus on how much the film makes audiences laugh. "Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis," he wrote on his Instagram story.

His playful remark comes just days before the release of the much-awaited comedy entertainer.

A Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in recent years.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani and several others.

Continuing The Welcome Franchise

Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the popular Welcome franchise. The first film, Welcome, released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Feroz Khan. It went on to become one of Bollywood's most-loved comedy films.

The sequel, Welcome Back, arrived in 2015. This time, John Abraham and Shruti Haasan took over the lead roles, replacing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Both earlier films were directed by Anees Bazmee.

Releasing This Week

Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, Welcome To The Jungle is all set to release in cinemas on June 26. With a massive cast and Akshay Kumar's humorous appeal to critics, the film is hoping to deliver plenty of laughs for audiences.