Swara Bhasker had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad in January 2023. Swara Bhasker's husband is the Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. The couple are parents to a baby girl who was born in June 2023.

For the past few days, Swara Bhasker has been in the news for her 'controversial' wardrobe choices, post her wedding to Fahad Ahmad. Now, in response to the trolls questioning her clothes choices, Swara Bhasker has posted a sarcastic response on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post-marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!)... Here are more pics of me post-marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung. I'm sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!"

Earlier, Swara Bhasker also posted a fiery response to food blogger Nalini Unagar for her tweet declaring pride in being a vegetarian. Reacting to her tweet on X, Swara Bhasker wrote, "Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid! (Folded hands emojis)."

On the work front, Swara Bhasker has been away from the film industry for a while. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Veerey Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

