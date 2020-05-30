'Give me a smile, I can keep for a while': Neetu Singh remembers Rishi Kapoor a month after his death

Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram account today and dedicated Gracie Fields’ song Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye to late husband and veteran superstar Rishi Kapoor, on the one month death anniversary of the late actor.

The actor shared a decades-old picture of the couple twinning in blue and wrote, "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I’m away."

A few days after his death, Rishi Kapoor had written an emotional post in Rishi’s memory shortly after his death. She shared a photo on Instagram in which the actor can be seen sitting with a drink in his hand and a smile on his face. "End of our story," she had said.

In a recent interview, 20 days after his brother passed, his brother Randhir had said, "God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food, and films."

He also took time out to thank the fans who have stood by the family and said, "People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them but I’d like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit."

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Before their wedding, the duo appeared in movies such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Zehreela Insaan, among others.