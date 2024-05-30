'Girl, come back stronger': Ananya Panday says 'I lost my soul' amid break up rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, fans react

Amid break-up news with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's 'I lost my soul' statement worried her fans.

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines due to their personal lives. As per reports, the rumoured couple has parted ways, leaving Ananya heartbroken.

Now, in the new video shared by Orry on Instagram, Ananya can be heard saying ‘I lost my soul’ when asked what she lost this weekend. Her worried fans asked her to stay strong after the video went viral on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Girl, come back stronger.” The second one said, “we feel you Ananya.” The third one said, “Ananya we can feel you and we are with you just do what you love and live with those people who actually cares for you, you are the best my girl.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were in a rumored relationship for the past two years, have reportedly ended their relationship. According to media reports, the couple split in March this year. A close friend of the actors mentioned that they parted ways and their breakup came as a shock.

As per the Bombay Times reports, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya Panday's cryptic post last month hinted that she may have ended her relationship with Aditya. She wrote, "“If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours, because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.