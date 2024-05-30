'Girl, come back stronger': Ananya Panday says 'I lost my soul' amid break up rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, fans react

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

Meet producer who refused to delay film for World Cup, theatres denied him tickets, 13 stars rejected film, it earned...

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

8 advantages of running barefoot

AC VS Cooler: Which is better to beat the heat?

10 amazing health benefits of Mango peels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old star kid on set, left her in tears, shocked, later laughed it off saying...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Girl, come back stronger': Ananya Panday says 'I lost my soul' amid break up rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, fans react

Amid break-up news with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's 'I lost my soul' statement worried her fans.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 09:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Girl, come back stronger': Ananya Panday says 'I lost my soul' amid break up rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, fans react
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines due to their personal lives. As per reports, the rumoured couple has parted ways, leaving Ananya heartbroken.

Now, in the new video shared by Orry on Instagram, Ananya can be heard saying ‘I lost my soul’ when asked what she lost this weekend. Her worried fans asked her to stay strong after the video went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

One of the social media users wrote, “Girl, come back stronger.”  The second one said, “we feel you Ananya.” The third one said, “Ananya we can feel you and we are with you just do what you love and live with those people who actually cares for you, you are the best my girl.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were in a rumored relationship for the past two years, have reportedly ended their relationship. According to media reports, the couple split in March this year. A close friend of the actors mentioned that they parted ways and their breakup came as a shock.

As per the Bombay Times reports, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya Panday's cryptic post last month hinted that she may have ended her relationship with Aditya. She wrote, "“If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours, because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to join Congress? He says, ‘Rahul Gandhi is…’

PM Narendra Modi’s favourite film inspired him to take up social work, left superstar bankrupt, remake flopped in...

Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement