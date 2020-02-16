Trending#

'Gift wrapper': Ranveer Singh's golden outfit before Filmfare Award gets standing ovation from trolls

Ranveer Singh once again stepped out in a golden outfit and was heavily trolled for the same


Ranveer Singh's golden outfit before Filmfare Award trolled

- Yogen Shah

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 05:19 PM IST

Ahead of Filmfare Awards, Ranveer Singh stepped out in a funky attire. He wore a gold jacket paired with matching trousers. The trolls were then at alert and couldn't help but call him things like a 'gift wrapper' among many other things.

A video of Ranveer Singh walking out of the airport with his boombox was posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In the video, Ranveer is seen greeting the media and grooving simultaneously as he walks to his car. His dress has caught the attention of trolls, who called it everything from a chocolate wrapper to a gift wrapper to someone ready for space.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Ranveer was also seen having mad fun with Zoya Akhtar as he was on the way to the award show. He shared a screenshot from their video call, where the two make mad faces to one another. While Deepika commented 'Historic! Love you both!' on the post, Zoya reverted with 'Hahahahaha you woke me up!!!'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

'Gully Boy' won various awards at Filmfare. While Zoya Akhtar won best director and best film (critics), Ranveer Singh bagged best actor in a leading role (male). Alia Bhatt also won best actor in a leading role (female) along with Siddhant Chaturvedi bagging best actor in a supporting role (male). The movie also shared best music award with 'Kabir Singh'. 'Apna Time Aayega' won best lyrics. Zoya and Reema Kagti won best screenplay for 'Gully Boy' too. 