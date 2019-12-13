'Ghost Stories' Trailer: Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar's films are scarier than expected

The new trailer for Ghost Stories is out. The movie is the sequel to Netflix Original anthropology Lust Stories which was streamed in 2018. In Ghost Stories, filmmakers namely Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar bring horror stories starring Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel and Vijay Verma in the lead roles. The teaser which was unveiled a few days back was impressed by many.

The trailer starts with the wedding sequence of Avinash and Mrunal in Karan's directorial. While they are about to consummate their marriage, Avinash's character starts talking to his granny but Mrunal can't see her. This shows that the spirit in the house is the grandmother as shown in the first look. While in Zoya's film we see Janhvi as a nurse to Surekha and the house she visits is haunted. Coming to Anurag's flick, Sobhita is seen as a pregnant woman who talks and feeds dolls in the presence of another child in the house. Whereas in Dibakar's story a man is surrounded by kids who tell stories of people getting eaten up.

Check out the trailer below:

Karan shared the trailer on his Instagram page with a caption stating, "Ghost Stories Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflix_in @RSVPMovies @ashidua"

Ghost Stories will be streamed on Netflix as the world enters 2020 that is on January 1, midnight.