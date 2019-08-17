'Ghost Stories': Janhvi Kapoor pairs up with Vijay Varma for Zoya Akhtar's short film

A recent announcement stated that Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap of Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories fame have come together to present horror stories in their next. The short films have been titled Ghost Stories this time around.

Zoya Akhtar has in fact commenced shooting for her short film. Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Verma have been roped in for her short film. Making the announcement, Zoya shared a photo of the clapperboard on her Instagram handle writing, "Rolling & Rocking #ghoststories #my7thfilm#iloveshortfilms @janhvikapoor@itsvijayvarma #tigerbaby #rsvp@netflix_in @ashidua@firecrackerproduction #karanjohar@anuragkashyap10 #dibakarbanerjee"

Here, take a look at her post:

For the uninitiated, Zoya Akhtar has already collaborated with Vijay Verma in her 2019 release Gully Boy. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in the lead role, was one of the highest grossers of 2019. The movie released on February 14. Zoya also helmed the web show Made In Heaven earlier this year.

Ghost Stories is produced by Uri: The Surgical Strike producer Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Tiger Baby. RSVP and Netflix team up for the second time after collaborating for Vicky Kaushal starrer web show Love Per Square Foot.