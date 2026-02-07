Ghooskhor Pandat row: Protestors burn effigies of Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey; ask PM Modi to ban film and Netflix

The protestors have warned that lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened if the film's title Ghooskhor Pandat is not changed within three days. "We demand that PM Modi and the Censor Board ban this film and the OTT platform Netflix", they also added.

Protests have erupted across India against the Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, with demonstrators burning effigies of the producer, director, actors, and the streaming platform in Prayagraj and Indore. Protesters also demanded a ban on the OTT platform, and alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. They made it clear that if the film's name and content are not changed within three days, more protests will be held across the country.

Warning that if their demands are not met, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey would face severe public backlash, a protester said, "We oppose the film; it should be banned, otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film."

Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of Ghooskhor Pandat hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony. Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of the grievances, triggering formal action.

Police said there has been widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, with some groups warning of aggressive protests. Authorities cited concerns about law and order and said a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against any attempt to harm community sentiment or disrupt public peace. Further legal proceedings and investigation are currently underway.

Parallel legal action is also unfolding in the national capital, with a writ petition filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of Ghooskhor Pandat. Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. The plea argues that associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community and violates fundamental rights, while acknowledging that freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat, as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title. Taking to his official X handle on Friday, he said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that their intent was not to target any community.

"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," Bajpayee wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying "a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation." He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement.

The multiple National Award-winning actor also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director's "consistent seriousness and care" in storytelling. "The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken", he concluded.

