'Ghoomketu' teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Anurag Kashyap embark on promising journey

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha make a filmy cameo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Anurag Kashyap's 'Ghoomketu' teaser

'Ghoomketu' (a term that appears to be inspired by 'Dhoomketu' aka comet) is a story about a lazy police officer meeting an ambitious writer, who also happens to be the mission the officer is assigned on. Just imagine the story, and now imagine Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the ambitious writer/secret personality and Kashyap as the lazy police officer. 'Ghoomketu' teaser provides just the comic relief we needed during the lockdown.

The teaser introduces Nawazuddin's character, named Ghoomketu, as a colourful personality. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap tries to get rid of the case of 'Ghoomketu', but somehow destiny manages to bind them together, especially through an important issue - a writer's script being stolen. If the story did not already grip you, there are more filmy characters coming your way.

Just as the tension builds up, the audiences are introduced to actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, all being their funny selves. Sonakshi's scene especially makes us feel she is about to have her own 'Chennai Express' or 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' moment.

Here's the teaser:

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks, the film has been penned down by Nawaz himself. The movie, also featuring Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna, Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in pivotal roles, will stream on ZEE5 from May 22.