Headlines

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Indian cricketers imagined as Hindu monks by AI

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Kher, Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki. The sports drama will be released in cinemas on August 18.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher unveiled the first-look posters and teaser of their upcoming film Ghoomer on Monday, July 31. Saiyami is seen as a specially-abled cricketer with only her left hand holding a ball, while Abhishek plays her coach in the sports drama slated to release in cinemas on August 18.

Junior Bachchan took to her Instagram to share the posters and wrote, "Life, logic ka khel nahi...magic ka khel hai (Life is not about logic, it's about magic). Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August!". Saiyami took to her Instagram, shared the teaser, and penned a heartfelt note sharing her first reaction when she was offered the film.

The actress wrote, "There are optimists, pessimists, and then there are realists. I’m the third kind. It’s good to be rational and logical. When I was told that I’d be doing a film directed by R. Balki, I couldn’t believe it. Could it really be happening? Then I was told that I would be sharing the screen with some people whom I’m very, very fond of. The incredibly talented and kind Abhishek Bachchan; and someone who has known me since I was a baby, the formidable Shabana Azmi. I was still pretending to be zen".

"When I read the script, I saw that it was an author backed role about someone who fights all odds. If ALL this wasn’t enough, I was playing my favourite sport, cricket. I threw caution to the wind, and allowed myself to feel the excitement. Slowly, through this film, I realised, that life is about allowing yourself that happiness. About believing in yourself. About giving yourself another chance. I realised that life is so much more worthwhile when you throw the rationality out. Because life isn’t about logic. It’s about magic. Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August!", she further added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Kher, Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitab, Ki & Ka, Padman, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

READ | Saiyami Kher opens up on playing a specially-abled cricketer in R Balki's Ghoomer | Exclusive

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart after Rs 41,299 off, likely to be discontinued soon

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE