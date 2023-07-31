Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Kher, Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki. The sports drama will be released in cinemas on August 18.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher unveiled the first-look posters and teaser of their upcoming film Ghoomer on Monday, July 31. Saiyami is seen as a specially-abled cricketer with only her left hand holding a ball, while Abhishek plays her coach in the sports drama slated to release in cinemas on August 18.

Junior Bachchan took to her Instagram to share the posters and wrote, "Life, logic ka khel nahi...magic ka khel hai (Life is not about logic, it's about magic). Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August!". Saiyami took to her Instagram, shared the teaser, and penned a heartfelt note sharing her first reaction when she was offered the film.

The actress wrote, "There are optimists, pessimists, and then there are realists. I’m the third kind. It’s good to be rational and logical. When I was told that I’d be doing a film directed by R. Balki, I couldn’t believe it. Could it really be happening? Then I was told that I would be sharing the screen with some people whom I’m very, very fond of. The incredibly talented and kind Abhishek Bachchan; and someone who has known me since I was a baby, the formidable Shabana Azmi. I was still pretending to be zen".

"When I read the script, I saw that it was an author backed role about someone who fights all odds. If ALL this wasn’t enough, I was playing my favourite sport, cricket. I threw caution to the wind, and allowed myself to feel the excitement. Slowly, through this film, I realised, that life is about allowing yourself that happiness. About believing in yourself. About giving yourself another chance. I realised that life is so much more worthwhile when you throw the rationality out. Because life isn’t about logic. It’s about magic. Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August!", she further added.

Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Kher, Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitab, Ki & Ka, Padman, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist.



