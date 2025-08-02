'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan appeared before his fans with an injured arm, just days after winning his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. While the moment was meant to be one of celebration, fans couldn’t help but notice the actor's visible discomfort, sparking concern across social media.

The injury has reportedly taken him to the USA for treatment, though SRK, in his signature charm, didn’t let the pain dim his message of gratitude.

Injured But Grateful

Despite the visible injury, Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt video message thanking the jury, his directors, and his family. He called the honour a lifetime moment and expressed special thanks to Atlee, the director of Jawan, for trusting him with the role. With his arm visibly strapped and movement restricted, Shah Rukh maintained a calm yet emotional tone, saying, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility.”

‘This Award Is Not a Finish Line’

SRK, known for his passion for cinema, admitted how his obsession often takes him away from family time. Yet, he thanked his wife and children for always being supportive, especially during the past few years. “They treat me like I’m the kid in the house,” he smiled. The actor described the National Award not just as recognition, but a responsibility to keep telling meaningful stories on screen.

Fans React to SRK’s Injured Appearance

While the message touched hearts, the actor’s injured arm didn’t go unnoticed. Fans flooded social media with concern, calling him a “ghayal sher” who still roars with strength and grace. His calm voice and humour—especially when he joked about not being able to spread his arms—made many emotional.

‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

Closing the video, Shah Rukh reassured fans of his return. “Just keep the popcorn ready. I’ll be back in theatres and soon on screen. So till then, just with one hand,” he said, lifting his injured arm slightly with a smile. Though wounded, SRK proved once again that a true star never backs down, even when in pain.

Fans continue to pour in wishes for his speedy recovery, as they await the return of their king—arms wide open.