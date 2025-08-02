Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned

Uttar Pradesh flood alert: These districts are on high alert as Yamuna, Chambal, Saryu breach danger mark due to…

ED issues Look Out Circular against Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore bank loan fraud case

Indian embassy in Ireland issues BIG advisory for students, citizens amid rise in brutal physical violence, says 'take reasonable...'

Meet woman who left medical studies to fulfill father’s wish, cracked UPSC exam, became IPS, then IAS officer after failing thrice, her AIR is...

‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if THIS actress had been in his life

Donald Trump orders nuclear submarines to 'appropriate regions' after remarks by former Russian President Medvedev

US President Donald Trump supports India's possible move to halt Russian oil imports, calls it 'a good step'

This Amitabh Bachchan film was released just four days after Coolie accident, Parveen Babi was in therapy, superhit movie was...

DNA TV Show: Amid Donald Trump’s 25% tariff, India says it won’t purchase F-35 fighter jets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if THIS actress had been in his life

‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if...

This Amitabh Bachchan film was released just four days after Coolie accident, Parveen Babi was in therapy, superhit movie was...

This Amitabh Bachchan film was released just four days after Coolie accident

DNA TV Show: Amid Donald Trump’s 25% tariff, India says it won’t purchase F-35 fighter jets

DNA TV Show: Amid Donald Trump’s 25% tariff, India says it won’t purchase F-35 f

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned

Despite the visible injury, Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt video message thanking the jury, his directors, and his family.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan appeared before his fans with an injured arm, just days after winning his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. While the moment was meant to be one of celebration, fans couldn’t help but notice the actor's visible discomfort, sparking concern across social media.

The injury has reportedly taken him to the USA for treatment, though SRK, in his signature charm, didn’t let the pain dim his message of gratitude.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Injured But Grateful

Despite the visible injury, Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt video message thanking the jury, his directors, and his family. He called the honour a lifetime moment and expressed special thanks to Atlee, the director of Jawan, for trusting him with the role. With his arm visibly strapped and movement restricted, Shah Rukh maintained a calm yet emotional tone, saying, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility.”

‘This Award Is Not a Finish Line’

SRK, known for his passion for cinema, admitted how his obsession often takes him away from family time. Yet, he thanked his wife and children for always being supportive, especially during the past few years. “They treat me like I’m the kid in the house,” he smiled. The actor described the National Award not just as recognition, but a responsibility to keep telling meaningful stories on screen.

Fans React to SRK’s Injured Appearance

While the message touched hearts, the actor’s injured arm didn’t go unnoticed. Fans flooded social media with concern, calling him a “ghayal sher” who still roars with strength and grace. His calm voice and humour—especially when he joked about not being able to spread his arms—made many emotional.

‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

Closing the video, Shah Rukh reassured fans of his return. “Just keep the popcorn ready. I’ll be back in theatres and soon on screen. So till then, just with one hand,” he said, lifting his injured arm slightly with a smile. Though wounded, SRK proved once again that a true star never backs down, even when in pain.

Fans continue to pour in wishes for his speedy recovery, as they await the return of their king—arms wide open.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Worst-case scenario would be...', says government on Trump's '25 per cent tariff plus penalty' on India
'Worst-case scenario would be...', says government on Trump's tariffs
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG...
Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, netizens say 'the way he matches...'
Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, n
Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record in landmark achievement
Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes at California naval base
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE