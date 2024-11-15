Nimrat Kaur was also spotted visiting a Gurdwara to seek blessings from Guru Nanak Ji on his birth anniversary. Nimrat Kaur also greeted the paparazzi and distributed prasad to them.

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the news for the past few weeks amid rumours of her alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan. Many media reports speculate that Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair is one of the reasons why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage is facing trouble. Now, amid the constant controversy surrounding her, Nimrat Kaur is not letting herself get affected. On Friday, Nimrat Kaur was spotted celebrating the sacred festival of Gurpurab.

On her Instagram account, Nimrat Kaur shared a video of herself making halwa which she captioned saying, "Ghar par banaa Hal-waaah!!!! #Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadiyaan." In the video, Nimrat Kaur revealed that she learned to make halwa from her mother. Nimrat Kaur said, "Home is where the Halwa is. Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, known as Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make halwa in the Gurdwara for many years. My mother learned from him, and I learned from her. So, let’s wing it. I’ll begin by making the Chashni."

Nimrat Kaur was also spotted visiting a Gurdwara to seek blessings from Guru Nanak Ji on his birth anniversary. Nimrat Kaur also greeted the paparazzi and distributed prasad to them.

Nimrat Kaur has been in the headlines recently amid rumours of an alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. So far, neither Nimrat nor Abhishek Bachchan nor Aishwarya Rai has commented on any rumours surrounding their personal lives. Nimrat Kaur has also been quite active on Instagram, sharing snippets of her daily life with her fans.

READ | Meet actress who worked as sweeper, did superhit film with Shah Rukh, took up acting after Madhuri Dixit..., earns Rs..