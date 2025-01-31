Aamir Khan created box office history by starting the Rs 100 crore club with Ghajini (2008). Now, Aamir Khan and the producer of his blockbuster film, Allu Arvind have discussed Ghajini 2, dropping a major hint about the sequel. On Friday, Aamir attended a special press meet of Naga Chaitanya's Thandel. Aamir stepped forward to support his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star and his Ghajini producer Allu Arvind.

During the press conference Allu Arvind exclaimed that last time when he collaborated with Aamir, they created history with Ghajini. The producer further said that he wants to make a Rs 1000-crore film with him, Ghajini 2. Allu Arvind said, "I want to make a Rs 1000-crore film with you." Aamir replied, "Definitely sir," and Allu Arvind further said, "Maybe Ghajini 2," and it was followed by applause. Aamir further said that he's aware about the fan theories and anticipation about the film on the internet, "There is a lot of stuff, I've seen on the internet." Allu Arvind smiled and talked about manifestation coming true.

We started the ₹100 Crore club and now I want to make a ₹1000 Crore film with #AamirKhan, maybe with #Ghajini2, says Allu Aravind. pic.twitter.com/VKcsAJVIMv — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 31, 2025

Soon this statement from the press meet went viral. Several netizens reacted to this hint. An internet user wrote, "Finally Ghajini 2 is on cards." Another internet user wrote, "Hopefully this becomes reality." One of the internet users wrote, "#Ghajini2 cakewalk."

For the unversed, Aamir's Ghajini is the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Ghajini with Suriya. This movie was also inspired by Christopher Nolan's Memento. Ghajini also marked the debut of Asin in Hindi films. Ghajini was released in cinemas on December 25. The movie was made with a reported budget of Rs 52 crore, and it went on to earn Rs 157 crore and became the highest-grossing film of 2008. On the work front, Aamir Khan will be making his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is expected to be released in December 2025.

