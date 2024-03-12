Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Mission Divyastra: Meet Sheena Rani, brain behind India's Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Mission Divyastra: Meet Sheena Rani, brain behind India's Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

5 stunning places on Earth that are visible from space

Captains to win most matches in IPL history

Indians who won Oscars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Arun Govil comments on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Pehle se kuch...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, Crew is slated to release in cinemas on March 29.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 09:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Crew song Ghagra/YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew released the video of the second song titled Ghagra from their upcoming film on Tuesday, March 12. The three actresses are seen radiating infectious energy and joyously dancing to the dynamic beats of the party track set in a vibrant club space. 

Ghagra is the reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic track, remixed by Bharg. Romy and Srushti Tawade have sung the additional lyrics penned by herself and and Juno. As soon as the song was released, netizens heaped praises on the tracks in the comments section on Instagram and YouTube.

While one of them wrote, "These ladies are gonna kill it for sure", while another added, "Bebo killed it with her moves and expressions". "Tabu is the eldest out of the three and she is stunning and graceful", read another comment. Another netizen wrote, "All three look amazing but Kriti Sanon looks the best."

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance. The film's first song titled Naina, sungby Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, composed by Raj Ranjodh, and written by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah, was released last week and met with a positive response from the audiences. 

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the heist comedy Crew is slated to release in theatres on March 29.

READ | Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films; is connected to Akash Ambani

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024

SBSP leader Nandini Rajbhar stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams Centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, shares dreamy wedding photos: 'Har janam tere sath'

Oscars 2024 highlights: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sweeps Academy Awards, notches 7 wins including Best Picture

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement