Ghagra: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti set dance floor on fire in Crew's new song, fans say 'these ladies are gonna kill it'

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, Crew is slated to release in cinemas on March 29.

The makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew released the video of the second song titled Ghagra from their upcoming film on Tuesday, March 12. The three actresses are seen radiating infectious energy and joyously dancing to the dynamic beats of the party track set in a vibrant club space.

Ghagra is the reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic track, remixed by Bharg. Romy and Srushti Tawade have sung the additional lyrics penned by herself and and Juno. As soon as the song was released, netizens heaped praises on the tracks in the comments section on Instagram and YouTube.

While one of them wrote, "These ladies are gonna kill it for sure", while another added, "Bebo killed it with her moves and expressions". "Tabu is the eldest out of the three and she is stunning and graceful", read another comment. Another netizen wrote, "All three look amazing but Kriti Sanon looks the best."

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance. The film's first song titled Naina, sungby Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, composed by Raj Ranjodh, and written by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah, was released last week and met with a positive response from the audiences.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the heist comedy Crew is slated to release in theatres on March 29.

