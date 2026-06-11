'Getting very close to Salman Khan': Shots fired at Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi; Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues warning

Shots were fired at a gym linked to Guru Randhawa in Delhi, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming the attack was a warning over the singer's alleged closeness to Salman Khan.

A gym linked to singer Guru Randhawa came under attack on Wednesday night after unidentified men opened fire at the premises in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The firing has drawn attention after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility through a social media post, in which gang member Anil Pandit said the attack was meant as a warning to Guru Randhawa.

Firing At Guru Randhawa's Gym

According to police, multiple rounds were fired at a gym operating under Guru Randhawa's fitness brand, 24HS Fitness. The gym is reportedly run by a franchise owner based in Delhi. Initial investigations suggest that two men arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

Police teams reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. No one was injured in the firing.

Bishnoi Gang's Claim

In a social media post, Anil Pandit, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed that Guru Randhawa's gym was targeted because of his alleged closeness to actor Salman Khan.

"We targeted Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan," the post claimed. The message also reportedly warned of further action against the gang's "enemies."

Delhi Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the social media posts and investigating all possible angles.

CCTV Footage Being Examined

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting evidence from the scene. Police have also called the franchise owner for questioning as part of the probe.

Officials are working to identify the attackers and establish the exact motive behind the firing.

Why Is Salman Khan Being Mentioned?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has repeatedly issued threats against actor Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred, and the case has remained a major reason behind the gang's hostility towards the actor.

Over the years, the gang has allegedly targeted several people associated with Salman Khan and the entertainment industry.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Recent Targets

The gang first came into the national spotlight after the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Since then, it has allegedly been linked to threats and attacks involving several well-known personalities, including singer Gippy Grewal, rapper AP Dhillon, actor Salman Khan, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and comedian Kapil Sharma.

The gang has also been accused in the murder of politician Baba Siddique and in several firing and extortion-related cases across India and abroad. Police are continuing their investigation into the latest attack on Guru Randhawa's gym.