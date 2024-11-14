Abhishek Bachchan is battling unverified speculations about his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the rumours surrounding his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. During the music launch of I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan shared some of the valuable lessons he learned while filming.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently embroiled in a major controversy regarding his personal life. The actor is battling unverified speculations about his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the rumours surrounding his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan is also having a gala time professionally with the upcoming release of his film I Want To Talk, directed by Soojit Sircar. Abhishek Bachchan, so far, has maintained silence when it comes to his personal life, however, in his first interview ever since the divorce rumours started to spread, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about working in the film and the challenges that came with it.

During the music launch of I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan shared some of the valuable lessons he learned while filming. Commenting on his pot-bellied look in the film, Abhishek Bachchan humorously said, "Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while."

Abhishek Bachchan further said, "And that is me. That isn’t any prosthetic," shedding more light on the mood of the film and the efforts it took to bring it to life.

Abhishek Bachchan also thanked Soojit Sircar for allowing him to step out of his comfort zone. "What I’d like to thank Shoojit Da for is, and I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life, you know, we’re all stuck in the rut of life. We’re doing what we’re doing, we’re enjoying it. Some of us have a corporate job, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it," he said.

