Get over her Grammys' outfit! Priyanka Chopra's black-and-gold midi dress will steal your hearts in first glimpse

Priyanka Chopra has constantly been hitting headlines for her Grammys 2020 gown. However, it is now time to get over it since Priyanka herself has moved on, to Miami, in a black-and-gold midi dress. This dress is sure to steal your heart in the first glimpse itself!

Priyanka opted for Christian Dior attire for her Miami outing, and the netizens cannot help but fall in love with it every time they take a look at her dress. Priyanka wore a black dress with matte gold designs on them. The dress had a plunging neckline which she pulled off like a boss! A belt, black stilettos, and gold neckpiece completed her look.

Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote, "Made it to the heart of Miami to unveil the @StellaArtois #PortdeStella festival series and having a blast bringing my favorite party recipe to life! If you’re in town, head to PortdeStella.com to learn how you can live #TheLifeArtois and get a taste of European music, style and cuisine through February 1."

Talking about keeping her Grammys dress in place, Priyanka told US Weekly, "As much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they (designers Ralph and Russo) found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can`t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn`t have that. It was like a netting."