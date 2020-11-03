Get over 'Burj Khalifa', Akshay Kumar promises 'explosive' Laxmii song 'Bam Bholle'

As much as 'Burj Khalifa' has made people dance to its tunes, it might be time to move on and look at the upcoming song from the movie 'Laxmii'. Akshay Kumar, the male lead of the film, promises that the song, titled 'Bam Bholle' is going to be an 'explosive' one.

Akshay took to social media and promised his fans that the song 'Bam Bholle' from his upcoming movie 'Laxmii' (renamed from 'Laxmmi Bomb') is going to release today, in some time.

The actor posted a glimpse from the song while sharing the exciting news too. In the still, Akshay as 'Laxmii', is seen carrying Kiara Advani, the female lead, in his arms. While she was seen in a denim jeans, top and overcoat, Akshay donned an unbutton black shirt.

Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! Get ready to witness the most explosive song #BamBholle today! Launching soon!"

Here it is:

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani had previously released the song 'Burj Khalifa' which has become a sensation on the internet. Various fans have recreated their versions of the song.

The title of Raghav Lawrence's film was changed to 'Laxmii' on CBFC's insistance. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar took the decision to change the title of their film.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmii' is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP during Diwali weekend, that is, from November 9, 2020.

Besides this, the film will also get a theatrical release in a few countries namely Australia, New Zealand and UAE where theatres are open for public.