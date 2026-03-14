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'Get Badshah arrested from anywhere': Haryana women's panel chief seeks rapper's arrest after he skips hearing in Tateeree row

The Haryana State Commission for Women said that Badshah had been asked to appear before them on March 13 for his song Tateeree, "in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language." The panel has issued orders to arrest the rapper after he skipped the hearing.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Get Badshah arrested from anywhere': Haryana women's panel chief seeks rapper's arrest after he skips hearing in Tateeree row
Badshah Tateeree controversy
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The Haryana State Commission for Women has issued orders to arrest rapper-musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, after he failed to appear before the deadline in connection with the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, Tateeree. The Commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia had said strict action would be taken if Badshah did not appear by 3 pm on Friday after a notice to the rapper on March 6 was sent asking him to appear before it in Panipat regarding the alleged objectionable lyrics in the song. Speaking to reporters in Panipat, Bhatia said that she has directed that Badshah's passport should be seized so that he cannot leave the country. 

Badshah had recently uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if anyone's sentiments were hurt by his latest song. "I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders," she said. Bhatia said that Badshah had been asked to appear before on March 13 for the song "in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language". An FIR in this regard has already been registered in Panchkula and Jind in connection with his song, she said. She said a few people (lawyers) representing Badshah sought a further date, which the Commission did not allow. 

Bhatia said that she has also written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) requesting that no show of Badshah should be allowed to take place in the entire country, she said. Women's commissions are there to protect daughters and have to give them an environment where they become officers, teachers, engineers and doctors. If anyone raises an eye towards her, the Commission will take stern action, she said. 

A lawyer representing Badshah told reporters in Panipat that they had brought an authority letter from the rapper and more time was sought as the summons had not been received. The lawyer also said that Badshah has apologised if anyone's sentiments have been hurt. The song has been removed from YouTube, he said. "Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given," the lawyer representing Badshah said. 

Recently, Panchkula police had initiated the process to issue a look-out circular against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country, a day after he was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, Tateeree. Panchkula police had also issued a formal notice directing Badshah to appear before them immediately. Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, the Haryana Police had said in a statement.

The Panchkula police on March 6 registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video. Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) have been slapped against the rapper. "Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, the Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah," the Panchkula police's recent statement said. 

The Panchkula police had said the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. "The use of words such as 'Badshala' in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics," it said. 

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