'Gesture beyond time': Story of vintage car turns Amitabh Bachchan speechless

Amitabh Bachchan is the man who enjoys both vintage as well as modern times with equal zest. While one day he is seen enjoying his time with young stars, some other days he is seen relishing the charm of vintage cars. The megastar posed alongside a vintage car recently and despite having a story around the car, he was speechless.

Amitabh tweeted about the same and wrote, "T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .." He could be seen in front of a yellow vintage car.

Here's his tweet:

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .. .. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had recently posted images with his son Abhishek Bachchan and 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor. While Big B said Abhishek started wearing his clothes and gave it 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' reference, with Ranbir, Big B called him talented and got nostalgic about their first meeting on the sets of 'Ajooba'.

Amitabh Bachchan has been in news for his upcoming movie 'Gulabo Sitabo' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is directed by his 'Piku' helmer Shoojit Sircar. He would also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Manjule.