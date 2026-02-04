FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts

AI video has reimagined Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Hollywood stars. It includes George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand, Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand, Tom Cruise as Rahul Raichand, Anne Hathaway as Anjali Sharma, Margot Robbie as Poo, and Chris Hemsworth as Rohan Raichand.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 07:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts
George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise in AI version of K3G
Karan Johar has expressed his admiration for Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, sharing that he is open to any form of collaboration with the Oscar-winning actress. The Bollywood filmmaker says that the "virtual" path is "manifesting" for him. Karan took to his Instagram Stories, where he re-shared an AI-generated reimagining of his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring a Hollywood twist. The imagined cast included George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand, Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand, Tom Cruise as Rahul Raichand, Anne Hathaway as Anjali Sharma, Margot Robbie as Poo, and Chris Hemsworth as Rohan 'Laddu' Raichand. 

"Ok AI! Whatever it takes to get Meryl Streep into any frame of mine!!! I Will take it gladly! Virtual is manifesting for me," he wrote as the caption. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham originally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji in a guest appearance. The film follows a wealthy Indian family that becomes estranged when the adopted son is disowned by his father for marrying a woman of lower socio-economic status, leading to years of separation and eventual reconciliation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Released theatrically in 2001, the film was the most expensive Indian film at the time. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Over time, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has attained cult status, with Khan's character becoming an icon, and is frequently cited as a landmark in Hindi cinema, particularly for its cultural resonance with the Indian diaspora and its role in expanding Bollywood's global reach. 

Talking about Meryl, she has won multiple awards throughout her career spanning over five decades, including three Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, eight Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for seven Grammy Awards and a Tony Award. 

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
