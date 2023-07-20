Genelia Deshmukh reacts to lack of family-friendly content on OTT: 'I can't involve my children with me' | Exclusive

While promoting her OTT debut film Trial Period, Genelia Deshmukh opened up about the absence of a light-hearted, comedy entertainer in the digital space, and how it has affected family audiences,

Actress Genelia Deshmukh is a successful actress, producer, a lovable partner to Ritesh Deshmukh and a super-mom to their kids- Riaan and Rahyl. After delivering the second-highest Marathi film, Ved, Genelia returns to Hindi with the feature Trial Period. The upcoming family entertainer also marks Genelia's debut in OTT.

While interacting with DNA, Genelia revealed that she agreed to do Trial Period within a few hours of script reading. "When I decided to start work again in Hindi, I got this script. Usually, when I get a script, I take time and read it in intervals. But with Trial Period, I finished reading the whole script in one and an hour. I found it fresh and unique. Something that interests me instantly.

Watch Trial Period trailer

The actress further added that another reason why she choose Trial Period is the lack of family-friendly content in OTT. " Riteish and I are pretty confident that this is what people have missed- like (people) sitting together and enjoying. I see a lot of films and shows (on OTT), and I can't involve my kids with me very often. So India is about that. It is about celebrating movies together. Films have been part of our family celebrations. We either watch a movie together on Sunday or go out to the cinema. This has been a tradition in many households for years. I hope to see films that we grew up watching." Citing the example of her previous hit, Ved, Genelia weighed that she choose a project that can be seen by all age groups.

In Trial Period, Genelia plays the role of Ana, a working single mother whose child demands a 'father on rent'. The actress revealed that her real-life motherly instincts helped her on-screen character. Emphasizing the preparations, Genelia revealed, "I think any mother role should go a to mother. Because the little thing that you do for your kids, it's not possible to explain. It's not possible to explain, what parents do for their children, their relationship, their routine, or daily chores. Only parents will understand." Trial Period will stream on Jio Cinema on July 21.