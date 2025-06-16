The controversy began during the making of Force, when reports claimed that a real Hindu priest had mistakenly performed authentic wedding rituals involving Genelia D'Souza and John Abraham on set.

Years after bizarre reports claimed that Genelia D’Souza and John Abraham were accidentally married during the shoot of Force, the actress has finally addressed the matter. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Genelia broke her silence, clarifying that no such marriage ever happened.

Back in 2012, headlines suggested that a priest had mistakenly performed real wedding rituals for John and Genelia while filming a wedding scene for Force. The pandit, Bhagwat Guruji, had even insisted that the two were actually married as he had recited the proper mantras and conducted the full ceremony on set.

Speaking about it now, Genelia said, “There was no truth to it. We didn’t get married. These stories were spread by PR, and I think you should ask them why they did it.” She made it clear that it was all a publicity stunt and not something she or John had any role in.

Producer Vipul Shah explained that he had originally planned to cast an actor as the priest, but director Nishikant Kamat pushed for a real one for authenticity. “This is the price we paid for my director’s love for realism. How could we have known the priest would later claim he’d done a real wedding?” Vipul said.

Worried that some groups might create unnecessary controversy, Vipul pointed out that Genelia is Christian, so Hindu wedding rituals wouldn’t apply to her. He also dismissed the idea that the entire episode was a publicity stunt. “Why would I do this for publicity? If that were my aim, I could have easily roped in a Hindu organisation myself. I even turned down several news channels who wanted to run special features on this so-called marriage.”

Genelia, who is happily married to Riteish Deshmukh, said she found it strange that such rumours gained so much attention.