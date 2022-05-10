Genelia Deshmukh wins internet with her cute smile, fans say 'she is still 27'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Tuesday, Genelia Deshmukh was seen posing for the cameras in a cream colour suit. She was looking extremely beautiful while waving at the cameras. Her video is now going viral on social media and her smile has won hearts.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Very sweet and beautiful.” In no time, people started complimenting the actress. One of them wrote, “You are so cute.

Your beauty is irresistible! You look energetic.” The second one mentioned, “She is still 27.” The third person wrote, “I love her smile, it's something so attractive!!”

Watch video:

There is no doubt about the fact that Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The two have been setting major couple goals with their social media posts, dance videos and whatnot.

The two welcomed a baby boy in the pandemic and also discussed how busy they have been with the baby around. They both were already parents to two boys.

Genelia D'Souza is one of Cinema's most popular and outgoing actors. She is most recognised for her role as Aditi in the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. She will be regarded as the cutest actress in Hollywood. Her followers are especially interested in her relationship with her hubby.

The couple married on February 3, 2012, after nine years of dating. According to the norms and traditions of both families, the couple held a Maharashtrian wedding. The wedding was a posh affair, with Genelia and Riteish dressed to the nines. Since the beginning of their marriage, the pair has been pursuing relationship goals.

