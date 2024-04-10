Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

We made a ‘Gen-Z kid’, all of 23, watch Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda�’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Read as they unpack if the 1998 blockbuster comedy manages to pass the test of time for an entirely new generation

As Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to be seen in their action potboiler titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I thought of revisiting the film that used the title first over 25 years ago. In 1998, the unlikely duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda entertained the audiences in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (unlike the new one, this was a comedy). If laughter is the best medicine, then this Amitabh-Govinda-starrer is an endless prescriptio. Released in 1998, this Bollywood comedy delivers on its promise of being a clean, light-hearted entertainer that can still charm audiences even more than two decades later.

Directed by David Dhawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan succeeds in capturing the viewer's attention right from the very beginning. In a modern-day take on The Comedy of Errors, the film revolves around two honest police officers - Inspector Arjun Singh (Amitabh) and Inspector Pyare Mohan (Govinda) - who find themselves hilariously entangled in a case of mistaken identities as their doppelgangers are two thieves - Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. The fast-paced narrative, smart punchlines, and the cute bromance between the two lead actors make for a hilarious watch.

As usual, Amitabh Bachchan effortlessly slips into Inspector Arjun Singh's role, displaying both his intense charisma and impeccable comic timing. His portrayal of a strict yet righteous cop is the perfect foil to Govinda's character. Govinda, known for his energetic dance moves and comedic timing, plays the goofball cop with remarkable ease. Their on-screen camaraderie and comic sparring give the film an energetic and vibrant addition. The bond that grows from not trusting each other to looking out for each other, is what makes you relate with their chemistry.

What makes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stand out is its ability to blend different genres seamlessly. The film not only tickles the audience's funny bone with hilarious antics and rib-tickling situations but also combines it with elements of action and romance, adding variety for the viewer. The romantic subplot between these two officers and their love interests, played by Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan, provides a refreshing break from the comical chaos and nowhere does it look forced either. However, I do think their romance could have been a little more refined to make it more relatable.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, the film's atagonist Paresh Rawal also shines with his comic timing as the bumbling don. Add to it, the 90s' staple Anupam Kher as Amitabh and Govinda's lenient boss and Satish Kaushik as scrapdealer Sharafat Ali, and you have all the colours in this tapestry of comedy.

While the music of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan does elevate the film's entertainment quotient with the foot-tapping numbers, such as Makhna and Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, it does seem a little annoying that they have a song for every situation whether it is for romance or for bromance. But I guess that was the charm of the 90s that everything could have just been said in these songs, which have now become evergreen hits.

Though the action in the film felt similar to what we see today in television shows, but Amitabh and Govinda's fight sequences were not only impressive and didn't look 'readymade'. At its core, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a film that spreads joy and warmth.

We have read that Amitabh Bachchan felt sidelined by Govinda in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. After watching the film, I can confidently say that he had a reason to be worried. Nobody can beat Govinda in comic timing and this was the actor during his peak. The 1998 film is an endearing comedy that stands the test of time with its strong performances, witty writing, and infectious humor. It can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. I don't know how its namesake will fare but the Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar-starrer has a tough uphill battle if it wants to justify its title and live up to the legacy of its predecessor.

