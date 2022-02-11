‘Gehraiyaan’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Deepika Padukone’s performance, call film a ‘unique experience’

‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday, is a stoey about love, trust, betrayal, and complicated relationships, as promised. The teaser for the film caused quite a stir on the internet, with fans eagerly anticipating the debut of ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film's creators stunned the audience on Thursday by releasing it on the OTT platform hours before its official release date. Fans hurried to binge-watch Shakun Batra's magnificent masterpiece as soon as the news broke.

The film was released on Amazon Prime, and the early reviews have been positive. Everything in the picture has won the hearts of the fans, whether it's the title track or the scenes, and they can't get enough of the star cast. While Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya's performances wowed the audience, Deepika Padukone's acting abilities astounded them.

Check out netizen’s reaction here-

Gehraiyaan is a unique experience that on one side, it made me emote for the characters and at the same time it kept me on edge of my seat.

Shakun Batra did it.

Clearly, It is the most complex role and finest performance of Deepika Padukone to date. #GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/z1eeDwchsE — Chayy (@illusionistChay) February 10, 2022

There is literally no one like Deepika Padukone in Indian cinema. Yes there are great actors across regions. But only ONE Deepika Padukone.



The way she embodies a character, enlivens their soul....she is your only bet. Trust me. #GehraiyaanOnPrime #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/S5XTLdc5fR — Adhiti/ Date with Alisha (@ExtrovertAdhiti) February 10, 2022

#GehraiyaanOnPrime is brilliant. It's not what they showed on trailer and promos,but so much more. Domestic Noir ...yes...omg ...I want to watch it again. — (@koiektara) February 10, 2022

I need to watch it again tomorrow before I say anything.



In one line, BIGGEST TAKEWAY - Deepika's performance. Even if I was her hater I'd say this. Undeniable fact. #GehraiyaanOnPrime #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/8LM52pwhcP — Adhiti/ Date with Alisha (@ExtrovertAdhiti) February 10, 2022

I have nothing left to say but love love love #DeepikaPadukone the actor that you are, the way you portray these complex human emotions. To make known what one thinks or feels is difficult but you show them on screen with so much grace and dignity.Bow #GehraiyaanOnPrime February 10, 2022

A number of celebrities, including Tahira Kashyap, Soni Razdan, Sanya Malhotra, and others, gave positive reviews to the film and commended the cast. Aside from Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor play key roles in ‘Gehraiyaan’. Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films are collaborating on the Shakun Batra-directed film. Dharma Productions is financing the complex relationship drama directed by Shakun Batra.