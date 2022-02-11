Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

‘Gehraiyaan’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Deepika Padukone’s performance, call film a ‘unique experience’

While Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa's performances wowed the audience, Deepika Padukone's acting abilities astounded fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

‘Gehraiyaan’ Twitter review: Netizens laud Deepika Padukone’s performance, call film a ‘unique experience’

‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday, is a stoey about love, trust, betrayal, and complicated relationships, as promised. The teaser for the film caused quite a stir on the internet, with fans eagerly anticipating the debut of ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film's creators stunned the audience on Thursday by releasing it on the OTT platform hours before its official release date. Fans hurried to binge-watch Shakun Batra's magnificent masterpiece as soon as the news broke.

 

The film was released on Amazon Prime, and the early reviews have been positive. Everything in the picture has won the hearts of the fans, whether it's the title track or the scenes, and they can't get enough of the star cast. While Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya's performances wowed the audience, Deepika Padukone's acting abilities astounded them.

 

Check out netizen’s reaction here-

 

 

 

 

 

A number of celebrities, including Tahira Kashyap, Soni Razdan, Sanya Malhotra, and others, gave positive reviews to the film and commended the cast. Aside from Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor play key roles in ‘Gehraiyaan’. Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films are collaborating on the Shakun Batra-directed film. Dharma Productions is financing the complex relationship drama directed by Shakun Batra.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.