'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday party at Manish Malhotra's house, see inside pics

The stars of Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ including Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, on Friday, were seen partying at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house. The pics and videos from the party are now doing rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa along with the director of the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ Shakun Batra arrived at Manish Malhotra’s house on Thursday night. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi was missing from the party. The designer himself shared some of the pictures from the party on social media.

Sharing the photo, Shakun Batra wrote, “The Gatecrashers…” Meanwhile, Dhairya Karwa called Manish ‘The best host.” Take a look:

Shakun Batra's directorial promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and the trio of Deepika, Sidharth, and Ananya certify intense performances. Deepika and Sidharth share electrifying chemistry, and even Panday stuns in confrontational moments. Apart from these three, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur have also played crucial roles in the complex-romantic drama.

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted with Ananya Panday.

The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year-long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia, and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.”

With ‘Gehraiyaan’, Shakun Batra returns to film direction after six years. His previous film ‘Kapoor & Sons’, a dysfunctional family drama is one of the most loved family dramas in recent times. ‘Gehraiyaan,’ backed by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February.