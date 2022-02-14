Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates three years of 'Gully Boy', says 'Gully se Gehraiyon mein doobayaa'

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently basking praise and love for his phenomenal performance in 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Deepika Padukone, celebrated the release of his debut film 'Gully Boy' on his social media on Monday, February 14. The 2019 musical drama film was inspired by the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy from Mumbai.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the film sets, the actor called Zoya Akhtar his forever Valentine and thanked his co-stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Varma for their love and support. He even extended his gratitude to the film's producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for believing in himself. In the caption, he wrote, "14.02. Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine. Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support. @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come."

As Siddhant played the rapper MC Sher aka Shrikant Bhosle in the film, he even summarised his Bollywood journey through his rap as he continued in his caption, "Aur aap sab ne jo itna pyaar dikhaya, Gully se Gehraiyon mein doobayaa...Haara bhaley Main har baar hun, Lekin…ghar wapas aapka dil jeet ke aya...Shukriya, ye toh bas shuruwaat hai, Aur ab dekho kaise Apna Time Aya!"

Siddhant even took to Twitter to thank everyone and said that his journey has just started. He tweeted, "Special day! 14.02. Three Years since my first film, Gully boy. Mc Sher se Zain take, abhi toh safar shuru hua hai…From Gully to Gehraiyaan, Har baar haara hun, Lekin meri jeet aapka pyaar hai, Shukriya."

Special day! 14.02

Three Years since my first film, Gully boy.

Mc Sher se Zain tak,

abhi toh safar shuru hua hai…

From Gully to Gehraiyaan

Har baar haara hun,

Lekin meri jeet aapka pyaar hai

Shukriya February 14, 2022

Between 'Gully Boy' and 'Gehraiyaan', Siddhant was also seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' as one-half of the young con-artists challenging the original Bunty Aur Babli played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the film backed by Aditya Chopra. Siddhant's Babli was also played by the debutante Sharvari Wagh.

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi had gained prominence after featuring as one of the leads in the cricket-based series 'Inside Edge' on Amazon Prime Video. It was the series' success party where Zoya had noticed him and offered him a role in 'Gully Boy'.