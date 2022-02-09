'Gehraiyaan' star Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for her denim bodysuit, low-waist joggers outfit

Star cast of the Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa are all busy promoting the movie ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Recently, the leading ladies of the film Deepika and Ananya were spotted promoting their film together and obliging paps with a photo session. However, it seems like Deepika and Ananya's choice of outfits did not go down too well with social media users, who ended up brutally trolling the divas, especially Deepika, for her fashion selection.

A video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram showcases Deepika Padukone posing for the paps while out and about promoting her film in Mumbai. In the video, Deepika is seen dressed in a denim bodysuit teamed with matching denim, low-waist joggers. She had her hair tied in a bun and opted for pencil heels and subtle makeup to complete the look.

However, the fashion choice did not go down well with netizens. "This looks disgusting," wrote an Instagram user in the comments section of the post. "Didn't except this nonsnese dressing from deepika my gorgeous babe," commented another. "Ye fashion icon hain India ke … aisa trend Indian girls na hi follow kare to better hoga," a user sarcastically commented. "Ranveer Singh Ne Saari Bollywood Industry Ka Dresaing Sense kharab krke rakhdiya hai , Kuch B pehn rahe hain yeh log aaj kal," wrote yet another user.

Meanwhile, another video of Deepika with Ananya was also shared by the pap which received comments by netizens who targetted both Deepika and Ananya for their outfit choices.

This is the first time Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will be seen together in a film. In fact, it is the fist collaboration of the entire cast including the film's director Shakun Batra. The film releases on February 11 on OTT.