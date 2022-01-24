‘Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s track 'Doobey' takes you to the depths of romance - WATCH

If you're seeking a song to take you on a romantic journey, 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan' is the one for you!

The song is destined to be on repeat on people's playlists because of its beautiful lyrics and captivating melody.

Listen to the song here-

The alluring music is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir, and sung by Lothika Jha, and designed by Ankur Tewari.

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”

Adding further, musician Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF says, “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. With Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

In addition to Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, as well as Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. The film will have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in over 240 countries.