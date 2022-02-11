'Gehraiyaan' celebrity review: Soni Razdan, Suhana Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and others heap praises

The much-awaited love drama 'Gehraiyaan' has finally been released on the digital, and Bollywood is going gaga over Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's act. The film revolves around the convoluted life of Alisha (Deepika Padukone), Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Tia (Ananya Panday), and Karan (Dhairya Karwa). Alisha falls in love with her cousin Tia's fiance Zain, and they try to get over their partners to start afresh.

This relationship drama has opened to mixed reviews from critics who lauded Deepika's act but pointed out the dark narrative of love drama. However, B'town is showering praises on the film, and many celebrities shared their feeling about the film on social media.

Sanya Malhotra shared her Instagram stories and said, "Gehraiyaan... I feel in love with every frame of this beautiful film. Deepika Padukone is so effortless and so layered as Alisha. You are truly an inspiration. Siddhant Chaturvedi I have seen you evolve like never before your journey from Gully Boy to Gehraiyaan has been beautiful one. Ananya Panday You are brilliant as Tia so so so good! And Dhairya Karwa you are spectacular. You made me smile everytime you came on screen.”

Soni Razdan tweeted her views about the film and said, "What lies beneath, secrets and lies and the depths one plumbs is what #GehraiyaanOnPrime is all about. @shakunbatra makes a unique film all about the complexity of the human heart. The performances are all outstanding @deepikapadukone blows you away… absolutely must watch!

Ananya's bestie, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan posted Panday's still from the movie on her stories and said 'Tia' with heart emoji. Tahira Kashyap, Yasmin Karachiwala, Harshwardhan Kapoor are bowled over the film and they shared their views about it.

Here are some other reactions to film (Image source: Ananya Panday Instagram)

'Gehraiyaan' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.