Deepika Padukone opens up on if cheating is still a 'big deal' in relationship

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been making headlines because of her latest release ‘Gehraiyaan.’ In the film, she was seen portraying the character of a woman who cheated her boyfriend after being in a relationship with him for 6 years.

In a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa, the actress talked about if cheating your partner is ‘still a big deal’ or not. The actress stated that she personally ‘don’t endorse’ it. She mentioned that she thinks, she is no one to judge someone else’s relationship, “whether it has happened or not happened, or whether.” The actress thinks that relationships are based on connections, but when there is no connection, there is no relationship. Also read: Deepika Padukone-Karan Johar react to Ekta Kapoor's honest review of 'Gehraiyaan’

She added, “Whereas, sometimes maybe the physical attraction is still sort of a passing thing. I think as long as you have respect for the other person, I think that’s really important.”

The actress also talked about the thing that is more hurtful, she said that she will be far more disappointed if there will be ‘emotional infidelity’, apart from monogamy, physical attraction. Earlier, the actress made headlines when she revealed that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her. However, she had given him a second chance, but he cheated her again and was caught red-handed.

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika stated, “When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted. When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, ‘I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing'.”