‘Gehraiyaan’ actress Deepika Padukone opens up on her struggling days in Mumbai - WATCH

It takes a great deal of courage to leave your house and pursue your ambitions. Deepika Padukone is one person who has inspired us in a variety of ways. The actor, who has spent years in Bollywood, now has a legion of adoring followers.

Deepika Padukone revealed in a recent interview with Mashable India how she overcame hardships while hunting for work. She told the host that said that she was a successful model in Bangalore before moving to Mumbai and that she travelled to Delhi and Mumbai for work. Deepika mentioned that she put in a lot of effort to secure assignments. She went to auditions, but she feels humbled by the fact that she was looked after by her aunt. She enrolled in acting classes and gained a number of new friends. Deepika used to take late auto-rickshaw rides from her house to the shoot venue in the early years of her struggle. Overall, she described how tough it was for her to adjust to a new setting.

In a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa, the actress talked about if cheating your partner is ‘still a big deal’ or not. The actress stated that she personally ‘don’t endorse’ it. She mentioned that she thinks, she is no one to judge someone else’s relationship, “whether it has happened or not happened, or whether.” The actress thinks that relationships are based on connections, but when there is no connection, there is no relationship.

The actress also talked about the thing that is more hurtful, she said that she will be far more disappointed if there will be ‘emotional infidelity’, apart from monogamy, physical attraction. Earlier, the actress made headlines when she revealed that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her. However, she had given him a second chance, but he cheated her again and was caught red-handed.