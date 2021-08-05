Gehana Vasisth claims woman who filed rape case against her is 'planted' as she came 'out in support of Raj Kundra'

Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19 in connection with the pornography racket case. Many names have comes up since the investigation started. On such name is ‘Gaandi Baat’ fame Gehana Vasisth. A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday (August 3) refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the actor and kept the matter for hearing on Friday (August 6).

After a woman filed rape charges against her, Gehana now wants the Mumbai Police to make the chats between her and the woman public. The actress is alleging that the woman is lying and the chat will set the truth free.

She said, “I was arrested on February 4, my phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. Those devices have all the chats where the same girl is thanking me for giving her work and at times asked for more money which I willingly gave not knowing what her intention was. All I expect from the police is that my chat with the girl should be brought forward and produced in court”.

According to Gehana, the said woman was involved in the promotions of the film, took money for promotions and even dubbed for the film. “She must’ve seen what she had shot while dubbing the film and has given a NOC for the movie, too,” she said.

Gehana claims that the woman who filed the complaint against her has made around 50 porn videos. She wants the police to check the woman’s background and her allegations as well.

“The woman shot for the film in January 2020. I was arrested in February 2021, why didn’t she come forward after that and took so much time to file the case? I guess this is because I have come out in support of Raj Kundra. She has been planted so that I get scared and stop speaking out the truth,” Gehana said.

Gehana further talks about how the woman filed similar complaints against three producers. “I am the fourth and her allegations are identical. It is rather strange that she was forced to shoot but continued to work with them and now she claims rape.”

Statements by two victims released by the Mumbai Police a few days ago stated that they were coaxed into shooting pornographic content. Of these victims claimed that obscene videos of hers were shot forcefully against her will by Gehana Vasisth.

Last month on July 25, the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case. Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari, who is currently released on bail, was earlier arrested in February 2021 in another pornography case.

The Mumbai sessions court has asked the police to file their reply on Vasisth’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday (August 6).

(With agency inputs)