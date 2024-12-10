Following the interrogation in Raj Kundra porn case, Gehana Vashisht revealed some shocking details about the case

Actor and producer Gehana Vashisht, on Monday, made shocking claims in connection with the porn case. She was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six hours.

Following the interrogation, she revealed some shocking details about the case. While speaking to IANS, she said, "I have always maintained that I never interacted with Raj Kundra directly. Our interactions used to happen through Umesh Kamath. However, the premises we visited for meetings had ‘Viaan Industries’ written at the entrance. Also, we saw Raj Kundra’s family photo there. So, I am assuming that it’s Raj Kundra’s company. Otherwise, why would anyone else have Raj Kundra’s family photo in their premises?"

She further mentioned, “Hotshots was shut down in November 2020. I met Raj (Kundra) for the first time in January 2021. Raj was about to launch Bollyfame and Jaldilife, and our meeting was related to that. Shilpa Shetty was supposed to be the brand ambassador for it."

Gehana also stated that she was paid three lakhs for each movie. She accused that the payments were made to her bank account in GBP (Great British Pounds), which she would then convert into Indian Rupees.

This comes just days after the ED conducted raids on Raj Kundra’s properties in connection with the pornographic case. The businessman is accused of allegedly distributing pornographic content through mobile apps and other platforms. He was arrested in July 2021 in relation to the case but was later released on bail.

Recently, Raj Kundra issued a statement following the ED raids, asking people not to involve his wife, Shilpa Shetty, in the matter.

His statement read, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornographic’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!"