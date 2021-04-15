Geeta Basra reveals why she took a step back from acting after marrying Harbhajan Singh

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra stepped away from Bollywood after her marriage to the cricketer and starting a family with him. Geeta and Harbhajan have one daughter named Hinaya, born in 2016. The couple recently also announced that they are expecting their second child.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Geeta said that she would consider returning to work when she is ready and that women should pursue their passions and not be defined by 'motherhood' alone.

Geeta said, "I have grown up with a working mum, who has raised her family so well... Whatever we have today is because of her. I take that as my inspiration. I don't women should give up on any of their passions." She continued, "Being a mother is the most rewarding and fulfilling role I've ever had in my life. I've loved every moment of being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn't want to work... I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I'm there for every single moment of hers -- her first walk, her first laugh, her first word."

However, Geeta stressed that 'just motherhood shouldn't define you', but at the end of the day, 'it's a personal choice'. She said, "I enjoy what I used to do, and when the time comes, and when I'm ready, I will definitely head back to work."

For the uninformed, Geeta and Harbhajan are expecting their second child in July. About being a mom for the second time, Geeta had earlier told Hindustan Times, "It’s very different and this pregnancy has been very difficult. Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything. I was really looking forward to indulging in some good food but maybe in the next couple of months, things change."