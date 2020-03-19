Gauri Shinde won't direct Rishi Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern' remake; here's why

From the past few days, reports have been making the rounds that either Gauri Shinde or Amit Sharma will be directing the Hindi remake of The Intern starring Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Talking about the same, a source had told PeepingMoon.com, "The producers are in discussion with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi fame Gauri Shinde. Both directors are known for their impeccably crafted direction and storytelling and have shown their interest in The Intern but no one has been booked for the job yet."

Now, as per reports in Filmfare, Gauri will not be helming the forthcoming Bollywood film as she doesn't direct remake flicks. A source told the entertainment portal, "The news about Gauri Shinde directing Deepika Padukone in The Intern remake is not true. Gauri does not do remakes that's not her style. She always writes her own scripts and decides the way forward herself."

Well, we have to wait for the official announcement of who will be directing Deepika and Rishi's film.

Moreover, Deepika will also be producing The Intern remake along with Azure Entertainment. The shooting of the film is yet to kickstart. The actor had also announced that the film will be releasing in 2021.

Meanwhile, The Intern released in 2015 and was directed by Nancy Meyers. The film starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead roles.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor and Deepika, they have earlier worked together in Love Aaj Kal.