Gauri: Prajakta Mali on leading Addinath Kothare's hard-hitting Marathi directorial, hopes 'every woman in society finds courage'

Soon after Nayyi Navelli's release, actor-filmmaker Addinath Kothare helms another film based on a sensitive portrayal of the injustices women face in society.

Actor-director Addinath M. Kothare, recently seen in the Hindi movie Nayyi Navelli, has announced his second directorial, Gauri on Dussehra, with Prajakta Mali in the lead role. The film’s poster features Prajakta Mali as the titular character Gauri. The story goes beyond a woman and her family, exploring the importance of women standing up for one another in the pursuit of justice. It highlights how, in certain circumstances, one woman can help another find justice. Through a sensitive portrayal of the injustices women face in society, Gauri aims to draw attention to issues that continue to persist. Details about the storyline and the rest of the cast remain under wraps, further building anticipation for the film.

Addinath Kothare on Gauri

Director Addinath M. Kothare reflected his thoughts on film, and said, "As a director, it is important to me to tell stories with honesty and sincerity. With Gauri, we are bringing audiences a story that has not been explored in Marathi cinema before, and that puts forth an important thought. Through this film, audiences will see a different perspective on a young woman’s struggles, relationships, and pursuit of justice. I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to tell such a story as a director.”

Prajakta Mali on Gauri

Actress Prajakta Mali hopes Gauri will empower and inspire women to fight the real evils of society. She said, "Phullwanti was released on Navami during Navratri, and now, following Phullwanti, it is a beautiful coincidence that Gauri is being announced on Dashami, or Dussehra. According to mythology, after nine days of battle, the Goddess defeated Mahishasura on Dashami. In the same spirit, I hope every woman in society finds the courage to defeat the Mahishasuras around her. This film will show how courageously a woman can make bold decisions when she sets her mind to it." For the unversed, Addinath will soon be seen playing Laxmana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

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