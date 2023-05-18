Search icon
Gauri Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan for being part of her journey, shares loveable photos

Gauri Khan shared unseen photos from the recent coffee table book launch, and thanked her husband, Shah Rukh Khan, for being a part of her journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan giving 'power couple' vibes

Producer Gauri Khan launched her coffee table book, My Life in Design on Monday with a launch event in Mumbai. The event was graced by her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and he opened up about Gauri's journey as an interior designer. The photos and videos from the event went viral on social media. 

On Thursday, Gauri shared unseen photos from the event on her Instagram. She shared two photos in a carousel post where she and the actor are posing in black and giving royal vibes. Gauri was in a black dress paired with silver heels, while Shah Rukh matched her in a black suit, which he had teamed with a white shirt. 

The famous star couple has been widely considered an 'ideal duo' for lovers, and Gauri acknowledged Shah Rukh for his unending support. In the caption, Gauri thanked Shah Rukh for being a part of her journey, and wrote, "MyLifeInDesign available now. @penguinindia. Thank you for being part of my journey, @iamsrk." 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

As soon as Gauri shared the photos, several netizens reacted to their 'evergreen chemistry.' Sussanne Khan wrote, "looking Bomb both of you! My fav couple ever." An internet user wrote, "king and his queen." Another internet user wrote, "It's coolest picture ever." A netizen wrote, "Looking fab." Another netizen wrote, "After a long time @gaurikhan @iamsrk. So Perfecttt ... just loving it." 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan launched her coffee table book My Life In Design at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Monday, May 15. The photos of the power couple along with their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan for the book photoshoot had gone viral on social media last month.

At the book launch event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Gauri Khan designed their home Mannat when they didn't have the money to furnish it. As per an IndiaToday report, the Pathaan actor said, "We didn’t realise that Mumbai has a whole system where apartments are more expensive. We were not used to it. We used to live in house next to Taj, which was my director’s house. Whenever we mustered some money, we said let’s buy one house. Then we managed to buy. Then we didn’t have money to furnish it." On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. The movie will release in cinemas on September 7.  

 

