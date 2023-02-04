Watch: Gauri Khan's jacket gets stuck on bamboo pole, Mrs SRK's awkward moment with friends leaves netizens baffled

Gauri Khan with friends

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was recently captured in Mumbai with her friends. The interior expert, and producer was spotted wearing Gauri Khan wore a printed knee-length dress, styled with a denim jacket and matching flats. As she was walking down the road, her jacket got stuck in a wooden pillar, and it lead to an awkward moment that left her friends giggling.

Even Gauri laughed at it and continued walking towards her car. As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens had mixed reactions to it. Viral Bhayani shared the 'awkward moment' on his Instagram page, and captioned it, "#gaurikhan aree atak gaya."

Here's the post

As we mentioned earlier, the video got mixed responses from netizens. A few users found it 'unnecessary' to post it as a piece of news. "Yrrr tum log to aaise react kar rhe PTA nhi Kya Hua normal h ye to hum logo ke sath to Daily ka h vo celebrity h to ek dum se shocked ho gye (This is very normal. Just because it has happened with a celebrity, so you are shocked)," wrote a user. Another user added, "Is chiz ko bhi itna issue bnate he media Wale ye bhi hmari trh insaan hi he bus inke shok unche he kyuki inki paas Paisa jyada he ..or kuch nhi (Media is making an issue out of such a petty thing. Even celebs are just like us. The only difference is that they are richer than us)."

Gauri's husband, SRK is currently busy setting new records at the box office. His latest actioner Pathaan has breached Rs 600-crore mark at the global box office. Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, broke all records for opening day, weekend, and week collections in Hindi cinema. In just eight days since its release, the film has earned Rs 668 crore worldwide, including Rs 348 crore net in India alone. This makes the Siddharth Anand directorial the highest-grossing Hindi film post-pandemic and the highest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe franchise.