Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan: 'We changed his name to Abhinav but...'

Gauri Khan, in her interview, shared that while she takes charge of Diwali celebrations at home, Shah Rukh Khan takes charge of Eid. "Our kids embrace both festivals, often following Shah Rukh’s lead, and enjoy celebrating both Diwali and Eid," she said.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, have not only set an example about family life but also about balancing faith. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had an interfaith marriage, but even after 34 years, the couple has continued to embrace their separate religious identity. While Shah Rukh Khan is a Muslim, Gauri Khan is a Hindu, and their children are all brought up with both Hindu and Islamic traditions.

Did Gauri Khan convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan?

Before Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's wedding in 1991, her parents were worried about her converting to Islam. In an earlier conversation with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show First Ladies, Gauri Khan recalled, “There was a lot of concern. We changed his name to Abhinav so they would see him as a Hindu boy, but that was really silly and childish."

Gauri Khan said that Shah Rukh Khan often made attempts to diffuse the situation by joking that Gauri Khan might wear a burkha and adopt a Muslim name, which initially shocked her family.

"There is a balance. I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. But, obviously, there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well," Gauri Khan said.

Does Shah Rukh Khan and his family celebrate both Eid and Diwali?

Gauri Khan, in her interview, shared that while she takes charge of Diwali celebrations at home, Shah Rukh Khan takes charge of Eid. "Our kids embrace both festivals, often following Shah Rukh’s lead, and enjoy celebrating both Diwali and Eid," she said.

In a 2013 interview with Outlook Turning Points, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that sometimes his children do get confused about the dual-religion upbringing; however, he responds to the saying that they are Indian first, and their core identity is humanity.

READ | Hema Malini reveals her real-life romance with Dharmendra fired up their chemistry in Sholay: 'Sometimes there were problems...'