Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, AbRam pose together as they hoist Indian flag at home

Gauri Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan participated in the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign alongside thousands of other Indians. At his famed Mumbai residence Mannat, the actor hoisted the Indian flag Gauri Khan, his wife and a producer, posted a picture of their family posing with the flag on Instagram.

Everyone in the family could be seen wearing white shirts and blue jeans in the photo. While Aryan posed elegantly, Shah Rukh held Abram's hand.

Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day. "

Check out the post:

Shah Rukh Khan's photos from the highly-anticipated movie Brahmastra leaked online. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the curiosity of cinephiles ever since he released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra.

After the trailer launch, several people speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK's fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as 'Vayu'. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it's SRK's look from Brahmastra. In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As Shah Rukh Khan's character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman's silhouette starts to appear. The particular glimpse made SRK fans extremely happy.

"Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra," a Twitter user wrote. "SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan," another one wrote. "#ShahrukhKhan in #Brahmastra This leaked footage is GOLD," wrote yet another Twitter user.

Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While promoting his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in New Delhi a few months ago, Madhavan had revealed that SRK did not charge a single penny for his cameo in the project.