Gauri Khan gives a sneak-peak of her me-time from Mannat's balcony- Check out post

Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat, located in Mumbai's Bandstand neighbourhood, is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. It is a six-story-high bungalow with multiple bedrooms and living areas. Besides this, a gymnasium, a library, and a personal auditorium are also what the house comprises.

Mannat is one of the most famous bungalows in Mumbai, SRK fans often click pictures outside his residence. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan uploaded a picture while sitting on the balcony. In no time, the photo went viral as it gives a glimpse of Mannat’s balcony view.

Meanwhile, on March 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) called for speculation of the reports of non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug case.

Sanjay Singh, who is also the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Aryan Khan's case, said, "As far as the media reports on non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan are concerned, these are not true and are just speculations and nothing else. These statements were not cross-checked with NCB before being published. The investigation is not yet complete and it is premature to say anything at this stage."

For the unversed, on October 3, 2021, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a cruise ship for his alleged involvement in a drugs racket.

Earlier, Singh had told ANI that it is highly premature to say that there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug case. Singh's statement came after the reports of no evidence against Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug case surfaced.

"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.