Gauri Khan trolled for editing photo from recent outing after 'real' pic surfaces online: 'Why change her skin tone...'

Gauri Khan

On January 21, Gauri Khan attended the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel. She posed for the cameras and even shared a moment from the event on her Instagram.

Gauri shared a carousel post with photos from the event and captioned it saying, "#atlantistheroyal @bottomlinemedia @iamanagementinternational." Khan's post got over 200K likes and several comments, praising her beauty.

Almost a month later, a Reddit user shared Gauri's photos from the same event, but from Getty images. These photos were unedited and it showed Gauri with a darker skin tone and ageing lines. The user shared the photos with the caption, "Actual Pic vs the edited one Gauri posted on her insta. Why do celebs feel the need to "beautify" their pics so much these days?"

The post soon sparked debate on Reddit, and several users called Gauri 'insecure.' A user wrote, "The answer to the “why” already is blatantly obvious. It gets pondered all the time on this sub. Idk why people forget these are people with insecurities, sometimes more than the common person. Another user wrote, "Honestly she looks quite good in the unedited one makeup and hair looks great and it suits her so well.... the editing is washing her out." A netizen added, "Honestly I do it too, ofcourse not a lot where my whole face changes but I do play around with lighting and stuff, especially with those Instagram filters." Another netizen added, "She is looking good as per her age But would she had posted these pics Then same ppl wouldn't shy away from commenting Buddhi, and 3 bacho ki Amma."

Gauri's husband Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the blockbuster response to his comeback actioner Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has collected Rs 980 crores worldwide, and it is expected to collect Rs 1000 crores soon.