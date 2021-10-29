Headlines

Bollywood

Gauri Khan breaks down into tears after son Aryan Khan granted bail; Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan call Shah Rukh Khan

Bombay High Court will pass a detailed order in the Aryan Khan case today after which the star kid would be free to walk out of the Arthur Raod Jail.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 12:10 PM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case on October 3, was finally granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28). Aryan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi claimed that SRK was visibly relieved and was in tears when he came to know about son Aryan's bail. Even pictures of him posing with his legal team and manager Pooja Dadlani surfaced online after the bail news broke.

Amid all the follow up on the Aryan Khan case, we witnessed how King Khan's colleagues and friends from the industry offered words of support. Bollywood star Salman Khan visited Mannat thrice, actor Hrithik Roshan penned a long emotional note on Instagram. SRK's friends and family have been in touch with him over phone calls. As per a report in India Today, as soon as the bail news circulated, several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Suniel Shetty called SRK and congratulated him.

Meanwhile, his wife Gauri Khan too has been receiving calls from her friends who have been congratulating her on Aryan's bail. 

As per the India Today report, Gauri Khan got emotional while receiving a number of congratulatory calls from her A very close friend of SRK confirmed this to IndiaToday.in. While speaking about the same, SRK's close friend said, "SRK got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying. Suhana Khan spoke to Aryan's friends in the US and UK and thanked them for their support in the last few weeks."

Meanwhile, to keep away from the media stationed outside his lavish bungalow in Mumbai, Mannat, SRK had been reportedly staying in a hotel and travelling not via his usual BMW but Creta. An inside was quoted telling India Today, "It seems SRK was concerned about the law-and-order situation, and to avoid that, he decided to check into Trident in Mumbai. In fact, he has not been using his usual car either. SRK is currently commuting in a Hyundai Creta instead of his usual BMW."

The Bombay High Court will pass a detailed order in the Aryan Khan case today after which the star kid would be free to walk out of the Arthur Raod Jail. 

