Gauri Khan birthday: Meet woman behind India’s most luxurious homes, know how she built Rs 1600 crore empire despite being star wife

Gauri Khan, on her birthday, shines as a self-made designer and entrepreneur with a multi-crore empire, beloved by Bollywood for her luxurious and elegant design sensibility.
As Gauri Khan celebrates her birthday today, she stands tall as one of the most influential women in Bollywood, not just as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, but as a self-made entrepreneur, film producer, and interior designer. Over the years, Gauri has built a multi-crore empire of her own, with industry estimates placing her net worth at around Rs 1,600 crore, proving that her success goes far beyond the glitz of being a superstar’s spouse. Her journey reflects a rare blend of creativity, business acumen, and sheer determination, making her an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across India.
She co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment, one of India’s leading film production companies, and later stepped into the world of luxury interiors with her brand Gauri Khan Designs in 2017. Her Juhu-based studio in Mumbai has become a hotspot for bespoke furniture, décor collections, and customised interior projects. With an eye for detail and a flair for elegance, Gauri has redefined luxury living for her clients.
From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez, many of Bollywood’s biggest names trust Gauri Khan to transform their dream homes into reality. Known for her elegant, modern aesthetic with a touch of glamour, Gauri’s work has been featured in top design magazines like Architectural Digest and Vogue.
Her own residence, Mannat, stands as a symbol of her creativity and sophistication. Beyond designing homes, she has forayed into lifestyle and hospitality ventures, including her luxury restaurant Torii in Mumbai. She is also known for her glamorous yet grounded lifestyle, balancing family, business, and social responsibilities with grace.
With her refined taste, keen business sense, and passion for design, Gauri Khan has built an empire that reflects style, elegance, and success. As she celebrates another year around the sun, she continues to inspire millions as the woman who turned her artistic vision into a global brand.